For the week ending July 14, 2019, there were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Kansas. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 11 short, 82 adequate, and 7 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 0 percent very short, 6 short, 84 adequate, and 10 surplus.
Winter wheat mature was 98 percent. Harvested was 81 percent, behind 98 last year and 95 for the five-year average.
Corn condition rated 3 percent very poor, 8 poor, 33 fair, 45 good, and 11 excellent. Corn silking was 36 percent, well behind 62 last year and 56 average. Dough was 6 percent, behind 15 last year, and near 9 average.
Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 poor, 43 fair, 42 good, and 5 excellent. Soybeans planted was 98 percent, near 100 last year and 99 average. Emerged was 93 percent, behind
100 last year and 98 average. Blooming was 15 percent, well behind 56 last year and 35 average. Setting pods was 2 percent, behind 12 last year, and near 5 average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 3 poor, 22 fair, 67 good, and 7 excellent. Sorghum headed was 6 percent, near 9 last year, and equal to average.
Cotton condition rated 5 percent very poor, 18 poor, 44 fair, 30 good, and 3 excellent. Cotton squaring was 40 percent, well behind 67 last year, but near 37 average. Setting bolls was 2 percent, equal to both last year and average.
Sunflowers planted was 93 percent, near 95 last year and 96 average.
