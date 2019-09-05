Mostly dry, but much cooler than normal temperatures across Minnesota have slowed crop development during the week ending Sept. 1, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Upper Midwest Regional Field Office, Minnesota. There were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Field activities for the week included fall tillage and manure spreading following the conclusion of harvested small grain fields. Other reports indicated some issues with aphids in soybean fields.
Topsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 13 percent short, 79 percent adequate and 7 percent surplus. Subsoil moisture condition was rated 1 percent very short, 8 percent short, 82 percent adequate and 9 percent surplus.
Eighty-four percent of the corn crop has reached the dough stage, falling to 11 days behind last year and 9 days behind the 5-year average. Corn dented was 25 percent, nearly 2 weeks behind last year and 10 days behind normal. Corn harvested for silage reached 2 percent this week. Corn condition was rated 55 percent good to excellent. Ninety- seven percent of soybeans were setting pods, nearly 2 weeks behind last year and 6 days behind average. Soybeans turning color reached 7 percent, 10 days behind both last year and the average. Soybean condition rated 58 percent good to excellent, declining slightly from the previous week.
Sunflower condition rated 78 percent good to excellent, declining from the previous week.
