For the week ending Aug. 25, there were 3.7 days suitable for fieldwork, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northern Plains Regional Field Office, Nebraska. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 8 short, 76 adequate, and 15 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 8 short, 77 adequate, and 14 surplus.
Corn condition rated 2 percent very poor, 5 poor, 19 fair, 57 good, and 17 excellent. Corn dough was 80 percent, behind 93 last year and 90 for the five-year average. Dented was 36 percent, well behind 56 last year, and behind 49 average.
Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 21 fair, 61 good, and 12 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 97 percent, near 100 both last year and average. Setting pods was 83 percent, behind 95 last year and 94 average.
Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 1 poor, 16 fair, 66 good, and 16 excellent. Sorghum headed was 94 percent, behind 99 last year, and near 98 average. Coloring was 21 percent, well behind 59 last year and 48 average.
Oats harvested was 97 percent, near 100 last year and 99 average.
Dry edible bean condition rated 10 percent very poor, 18 poor, 16 fair, 49 good, and 7 excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 98 percent. Setting pods was 92 percent.
