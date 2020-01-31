Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in the U.S. and the only growers of winter globe artichokes in Coachella Valley, announces the launch of Coachella artichoke season.
While traditionally the peak season for artichokes has been in the spring, Ocean Mist Farms has leveraged their 100 years of artichoke expertise to develop a proprietary seed variety to go above and beyond this. The seed is highly compatible with Coachella Valley’s cool winter temperatures and desert soil, and yields the same high standards in flavor and quality that the brand is known for.
