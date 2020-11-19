The National Wheat Foundation’s National Wheat Yield Contest offers growers the opportunity to compete with farmers from across the United States and improve their production practices through new and innovative techniques. Today, NWF is announcing the national winners for the 2020 National Wheat Yield Contest.

“This year the Foundation is awarding four Bin Buster winners, one from each of the four categories: Winter Wheat Dryland and Irrigated and Spring Wheat Dryland and Irrigated,” stated Foundation Board President David Cleavinger. “COVID-19 created many setbacks for growers across the country. It is exciting to see that it did not prevent wheat farmers from participating in this year’s Contest.”

The contest recognizes winners in two primary competition categories: winter wheat and spring wheat, and two subcategories: dryland and irrigated.

“NWF would like to thank each grower for enrolling in the NWYC and thank our sponsors for helping to make the Contest available to wheat growers in the United States. Entries for the Contest continue to be on an uphill trend, and this year we received a record-breaking 418 total entries, up from 397 last year,” continued Cleavinger.

This year’s National winners per category*:

Bin Buster Winners

Bruce Ruddenklau

Field Location: Amity, OR

Variety/Variety Name: OSU Rosalyn

Category: Winter Wheat – Dryland

Final Yield: 191.17 Bu/A

Derek Friehe

Field Location: Moses Lake, WA

Variety/Variety Name: Limagrain Jet

Category: Winter Wheat – Irrigated

Final Yield: 206.70 Bu/A

Trevor Stout

Field Location: Genesee, ID

Variety/Variety Name: WestBred WB 9303

Category: Spring Wheat – Dryland

Final Yield: 139.22 Bu/A

Terry Wilcox

Field Location: Rexburg, ID

Variety/Variety Name: WestBred WB 9668

Category: Spring Wheat – Irrigated

Final Yield: 172.60 Bu/A

Spring Wheat Winners – High Yield Category

Irrigated

NameField County/StateVarietyVariety Name/NumberFinal Yield**% Increase of Cty Avg*National Rank
Dallin WilcoxMadison, IDWestBredWB9707167.02 

1st High Yield
James GetzingerGrant, WAWestBredWB9662164.34 

2nd High Yield
NameField County/StateVarietyVariety Name/NumberFinal Yield**% Increase of Cty Avg*National Rank
Randy DuncanBenewah, WAWestBredWB6121125.79 

1st High Yield
Tom DuyckWashington, ORWaStateDiva123.60 

2nd High Yield
Rick AlbrechtGriggs, NDWestBredWB9590120.65 

3rd High Yield
Jon WertSlope, NDLCSTrigger105.00160.68%1st
Jordan ChristmanAdams, NDWestBredWB971991.44132.44%2nd
Raymond & Amanda KoppWard, NDWestBredWB9719115.24126.18%3rd

Dryland

Winter Wheat Winners – High Yield Category

Irrigated

NameField

County/State

VarietyVariety Name/NumberFinal Yield**% Increase of Cty Avg*National Rank
Joel ZwainzLincoln, WALimagrainShine197.15 

1st High Yield
Rylee ReynoldsTwin Falls, IDAgriProSY Ovation196.85 

2nd High Yield

Dryland

NameField County/ StateVarietyVariety Name/NumberFinal Yield**% Increase of Cty Avg*National Rank
John DixonGarfield, WAMcGregor SeedM-Press189.97 

1st High Yield
Doug StoutLatah, IDWestBredKeldin179.91 

2nd High Yield
Nick SuwynBarry, MIAgriProSY576170.24 

3rd High Yield
Darren GrumbineLebanon, PAPioneer25R77152.86 

4th High Yield
Dale WehmeyerSt. Clair, ILAgriMAXXAM513119.4 

5th High Yield
R&K FarmsLaramie, WYWestBredWB4462110.37349.57%1st
CR FreemanKiowa, OKOK Genetics,Inc.OK Corral100.60308.44%2nd
Scott KodeshNoble, OKWestBredWB469998.98206.63%3rd
Levi JohnsonAlfalfa, OKWestBredWB4699111.32206.16%4th
Tyler EdigerMeade, KSWestBredWB4792108.43205.01%5th

The sponsors for the 2020 National Yield Contest are AgriMaxx, Ardent Mills, BASF, Corteva, Croplan/Winfield, Grain Craft, John Deere, Miller Milling, Syngenta, and WestBred.

*It should be noted winners are selected by the percentage increase their yield exceeds the most recent 5-year Olympic county average as determined by USDA.

**Final yield in bushels/acre

Official rules and entry details for the 2021 Contest will be available by Jan. 1, 2021 at https://yieldcontest.wheatfoundation.org/.

