The National Wheat Foundation’s National Wheat Yield Contest offers growers the opportunity to compete with farmers from across the United States and improve their production practices through new and innovative techniques. Today, NWF is announcing the national winners for the 2020 National Wheat Yield Contest.
“This year the Foundation is awarding four Bin Buster winners, one from each of the four categories: Winter Wheat Dryland and Irrigated and Spring Wheat Dryland and Irrigated,” stated Foundation Board President David Cleavinger. “COVID-19 created many setbacks for growers across the country. It is exciting to see that it did not prevent wheat farmers from participating in this year’s Contest.”
The contest recognizes winners in two primary competition categories: winter wheat and spring wheat, and two subcategories: dryland and irrigated.
“NWF would like to thank each grower for enrolling in the NWYC and thank our sponsors for helping to make the Contest available to wheat growers in the United States. Entries for the Contest continue to be on an uphill trend, and this year we received a record-breaking 418 total entries, up from 397 last year,” continued Cleavinger.
This year’s National winners per category*:
Bin Buster Winners
Bruce Ruddenklau
Field Location: Amity, OR
Variety/Variety Name: OSU Rosalyn
Category: Winter Wheat – Dryland
Final Yield: 191.17 Bu/A
Derek Friehe
Field Location: Moses Lake, WA
Variety/Variety Name: Limagrain Jet
Category: Winter Wheat – Irrigated
Final Yield: 206.70 Bu/A
Trevor Stout
Field Location: Genesee, ID
Variety/Variety Name: WestBred WB 9303
Category: Spring Wheat – Dryland
Final Yield: 139.22 Bu/A
Terry Wilcox
Field Location: Rexburg, ID
Variety/Variety Name: WestBred WB 9668
Category: Spring Wheat – Irrigated
Final Yield: 172.60 Bu/A
Spring Wheat Winners – High Yield Category
Irrigated
|Name
|Field County/State
|Variety
|Variety Name/Number
|Final Yield**
|% Increase of Cty Avg*
|National Rank
|Dallin Wilcox
|Madison, ID
|WestBred
|WB9707
|167.02
|
–
|1st High Yield
|James Getzinger
|Grant, WA
|WestBred
|WB9662
|164.34
|
–
|2nd High Yield
|Name
|Field County/State
|Variety
|Variety Name/Number
|Final Yield**
|% Increase of Cty Avg*
|National Rank
|Randy Duncan
|Benewah, WA
|WestBred
|WB6121
|125.79
|
–
|1st High Yield
|Tom Duyck
|Washington, OR
|WaState
|Diva
|123.60
|
–
|2nd High Yield
|Rick Albrecht
|Griggs, ND
|WestBred
|WB9590
|120.65
|
–
|3rd High Yield
|Jon Wert
|Slope, ND
|LCS
|Trigger
|105.00
|160.68%
|1st
|Jordan Christman
|Adams, ND
|WestBred
|WB9719
|91.44
|132.44%
|2nd
|Raymond & Amanda Kopp
|Ward, ND
|WestBred
|WB9719
|115.24
|126.18%
|3rd
Dryland
Winter Wheat Winners – High Yield Category
Irrigated
|Name
|Field
County/State
|Variety
|Variety Name/Number
|Final Yield**
|% Increase of Cty Avg*
|National Rank
|Joel Zwainz
|Lincoln, WA
|Limagrain
|Shine
|197.15
|
–
|1st High Yield
|Rylee Reynolds
|Twin Falls, ID
|AgriPro
|SY Ovation
|196.85
|
–
|2nd High Yield
Dryland
|Name
|Field County/ State
|Variety
|Variety Name/Number
|Final Yield**
|% Increase of Cty Avg*
|National Rank
|John Dixon
|Garfield, WA
|McGregor Seed
|M-Press
|189.97
|
–
|1st High Yield
|Doug Stout
|Latah, ID
|WestBred
|Keldin
|179.91
|
–
|2nd High Yield
|Nick Suwyn
|Barry, MI
|AgriPro
|SY576
|170.24
|
–
|3rd High Yield
|Darren Grumbine
|Lebanon, PA
|Pioneer
|25R77
|152.86
|
–
|4th High Yield
|Dale Wehmeyer
|St. Clair, IL
|AgriMAXX
|AM513
|119.4
|
–
|5th High Yield
|R&K Farms
|Laramie, WY
|WestBred
|WB4462
|110.37
|349.57%
|1st
|CR Freeman
|Kiowa, OK
|OK Genetics,Inc.
|OK Corral
|100.60
|308.44%
|2nd
|Scott Kodesh
|Noble, OK
|WestBred
|WB4699
|98.98
|206.63%
|3rd
|Levi Johnson
|Alfalfa, OK
|WestBred
|WB4699
|111.32
|206.16%
|4th
|Tyler Ediger
|Meade, KS
|WestBred
|WB4792
|108.43
|205.01%
|5th
The sponsors for the 2020 National Yield Contest are AgriMaxx, Ardent Mills, BASF, Corteva, Croplan/Winfield, Grain Craft, John Deere, Miller Milling, Syngenta, and WestBred.
*It should be noted winners are selected by the percentage increase their yield exceeds the most recent 5-year Olympic county average as determined by USDA.
**Final yield in bushels/acre
Official rules and entry details for the 2021 Contest will be available by Jan. 1, 2021 at https://yieldcontest.wheatfoundation.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.