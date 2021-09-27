As the prices of key crop production nutrients continues to rise, Loveland Products’ C2 Technology products, a proprietary product line of Nutrien Ag Solutions, are playing a critical role in helping producers manage nutrients while getting the most out of nutritional inputs.
Nutritional solutions powered by C2 Technology from Loveland Products, Loveland, Colorado, unlock the power of a grower’s soil, and are an effective way to maximize the benefit of nutritional applications. C2 Technology is a unique nutrient management platform that drives nutrient-use efficiency and, at the same time, improves soil health. It is a library of substances containing various carbon compounds, including carbohydrates, which boost biological activity in the soil. In addition, those compounds improve the soil’s ability to hold both water and nutrients.
The technology offers the following assistance:
• Unique carbon components in C2 technology drive chemical and biological activity in the soil and promote better soil structure;
• Proprietary extraction methods produce customized extractions of carbon-based compounds that meet the specific needs of each nutrient with which they are combined;
• The carbohydrates in C2 Technology act as a food source for beneficial soil microbes;
• These carbohydrates also assist in complexing nutrients, so they are more available to plants;
• Nutrients in the various products powered by C2 Technology are combined with carbon and carbohydrates to form protected nutrients. This process results in increased fertilizer efficiency and reduced soil tie up; and
• This complexing of nutrients also enables flexibility in application.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.lovelandproducts.com.
