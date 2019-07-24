Nufarm Americas Inc. recently announced that Trunemco, its new seed-applied nematode management technology, is now approved in 28 states. Following EPA approval of Trunemco in May, state approvals already include several soybean, corn and cotton growing areas impacted by nematode issues, such as Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Texas. More states are pending and updates on new state registrations can be viewed at nufarm.com/uscrop/trunemco.
Nufarm-exclusive Trunemco is an anticipated new nematode management technology because of its ability to provide a leading level of protection and higher yield profiles in soybeans, cotton and corn. Trunemco will be available for Crop Year 2020 and is expected to help seed treatment programs achieve better nematode management efficacy and consistency.
“As nematodes begin to develop resistance to many nematode-resistant varieties, growers may not realize they aren’t fully protected,” explained Tom Kroll, Nufarm seed treatment product and technical services manager.
Trunemco seed-applied treatment is a patented technology that primes plant physiology, activating the natural nematode barriers that optimize protection. Its biochemical and microbial actives provide a dual defense, inside and out, against nematode feeding and establishment. Trunemco protects against nematode damage while supporting root health and seedling vigor to help plants thrive, delivering higher yields.
To learn more about the unique mode of action and benefits provided by Trunemco, watch the video at nufarm.com/uscrop/trunemco or find your sales representative at nufarm.com/uscrop/contact.
