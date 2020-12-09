"Soil Health: How to…" is a video series from USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service and farmers.gov that features producers overcoming big obstacles in the Southwest through better soil health.
Farmers and ranchers in the Southwest have production systems that are especially challenging for soil health management. Both high disturbance and perennial production face high winds, drought, and calcareous soils, but these producers found ways to combat their problems with soil health practices.
Producers explain how they increased the quality of their crops, increased water use efficiency, and reduced expensive inputs through:
Companion planting;
Integrating livestock through custom grazing;
Diverse and native species cover cropping;
Attracting beneficial insects;
Applying compost; and
And other soil health practices.
