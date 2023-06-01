Armyworm.jpg

True armyworm larvae can be identified by the orange stripes running longitudinally down the body and dark triangular spots on the prolegs. (Photo courtesy of G. Luce, University of Missouri.)

University of Missouri Extension agronomists in south-central, southwestern and northwestern Missouri have reported sightings of true armyworms.

“Farmers should be scouting pastures, wheat and corn fields for true armyworms to avoid damage,” said Sarah Kenyon, MU Extension agronomy specialist in West Plains. “Dusk or dawn is the best time to scout for the insect because the young larvae feed at night. During the heat of day, they will hide under plant debris on the ground.”

ArmywormWheat.jpg

True armyworm in wheat. (Photo courtesy of G. Luce, University of Missouri.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.