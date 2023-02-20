A wave of warm weather in the middle of February may draw the attention to winter grain mites—a concern to many farmers—but Kansas State University field crop entomologist Jeff Whitworth said they aren’t doing any damage right now.

“Most winter grain mites are in the egg stage right now. There are a few active nymphs and adults, but most are in the egg stage,” Whitworth said. “If you go out on a warmer night with a flashlight you can see some feeding on the leaves, but if it is colder, they will be down in the soil not really doing any damage.”

