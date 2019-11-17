The U.S. Department of Agriculture released its November World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, Nov. 8, which showed the affect of a tough growing season and challenging fall harvest across much of the United States.
Corn
Corn production was forecast to be 118 million bushels lower than October, a forecast of 13.661 billion bushels. That’s based on a 1.4-bushel reduction in yield to 167 bushels per acre.
The smaller crop and predicted higher prices led to estimated feed and residual use dropping 25 million bushels. Exports were reduced reflecting the slow pace of early-season sales and shipments, according to the report. Corn used for ethanol is down 25 million bushels based on September data from the “Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production” report and weekly ethanol production data as reported by the Energy Information Administration for October.
U.S. supplies were expected to be much lower than use, so corn ending stocks were lowered 18 million bushels from October. The season-average corn price received by producers was raised a nickel to $3.85 per bushel.
Soybeans
The WASDE report forecasted U.S. soybean production at 3.55 billion bushels. That’s a reduction of less than 1 million bushels based on fractionally lower yields and unchanged harvested area. The report also reduced crush 15 million to 2.11 billion bushels based on lower than expected early-season crush and reduced soybean meal export prospects.
“With reduced crush, soybean ending stocks are projected at 475 million bushels, up 15 million,” the report stated. The U.S. season-average soybean price for 2019-20 is expected to be $9 per bushel, unchanged from October.
Wheat
On the wheat front, the outlook for 2019-20 is for smaller supplies, reduced domestic use and therefore lowered stocks, according to the WASDE report.
“Wheat supplies are decreased 42 million bushels, based on updated production estimates for the states resurveyed following the ‘NASS Small Grains Summary,’ issued Sept. 30,” according to the report. In several states, adjustment to production had to be made because significant Hard Red Spring, White and Durum wheat acreage was still unharvested in early September. Most of the reductions were made in North Dakota and Montana.
The report projected that wheat acres in 2020-21 will just be 45 million, which drops estimated seed use to 61 million bushels, a reduction of 7 million bushels.
The NASS Flour Milling Products report from Nov. 1 predicted that food use would decrease by 5 million bushels, to 955 million bushels.
Wheat stocks projected in 2019-20 were reduced by 30 million bushels, down to just 1.014 billion. The season-average farm price was dropped a dime to $4.60.
Cotton
A smaller cotton crop in the Southwest led to the WASDE dropping production numbers and ending stocks for 2019-20.
“While the U.S. production forecast is reduced 4%, to 20.8 million bales, domestic mill use and exports are unchanged,” the report stated. “U.S. ending stocks are now 900,000 bales lower at 6.1 million but, at 31%, are still forecast at their highest share of use since 2008-09.”
The marketing-year average price received by upland producers was forecasted 61 cents per pound, 5% (3 cents) above the October forecast, but 13% lower than the final 2018-19 price of 70.3 cents.
Jennifer M. Latzke can be reached at 620-227-1807 or jlatzke@hpj.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.