The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Ochiltree and Lipscomb counties will host the Northeast Panhandle Summer Crops Conference Feb. 20 at the Frank Phillips College Allen Campus, 2314 S. Jefferson St., Perryton.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the program from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fee is $10, and lunch will be provided.
“We are excited about the lineup on this program,” said Scott Strawn, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Ochiltree County. “We have speakers who can help producers get ready for the growing season keeping both agronomics and economics in mind.”
Attendees will have the choice of a feed grain-oriented program or a cotton-oriented program, with simultaneous speakers in two different rooms, Strawn said.
Feed grains topics and speakers – Room A
- Economics of Alternative Crops – Justin Benavidez, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist, Amarillo.
- Corn Hybrids/Precision Nutrient Management – Ronnie Schnell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, College Station.
- Feed Grains Market Outlook – DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management program specialist, Amarillo.
- Management Tips for High Yielding Sorghum, Brent Bean, Ph.D., National Sorghum Growers agronomist, Amarillo.
Cotton topics and speakers – Room B
- Cotton Market Outlook – John Robinson, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension economist-cotton marketing, College Station.
- Growing High Quality Cotton – Jourdan Bell, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, Amarillo.
- Cotton Insect Management – Suhas Vyavhare, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension entomologist, Lubbock.
- Cotton Weed Management – Peter Dotray, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research weed scientist
Three Texas Department of Agriculture private pesticide applicator continuing education units—two general and one integrated pest management—will be offered.
For more information, contact Strawn at 806-435-4501, sstrawn@ag.tamu.edu, or J.R. Sprague, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Lipscomb County, at 806-862-4601 or h-sprague@tamu.edu.
