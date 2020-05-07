The Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust is seeking nominations for the 2020 Kurt Bucholz Conservation Award.
The award was created in 2008, in memory of Kurt Bucholz, DVM, a legislator and rancher from Saratoga who had a passion for Wyoming’s waterways and agricultural landscapes. The recipient of the horse and rider bronze, created by Wyoming artist Jerry Palen, should share the late Dr. Bucholz’s desire to support the landscapes and waterways of the state.
Individuals eligible for nomination will have a connection to one or more of the following criteria:
- An advocate for conserving Wyoming’s farms and ranches.
- A land steward or agricultural advocate who has been a participant in state, regional, or national natural resource discussions.
- A defender of the importance of water conservation and the significance of protecting Wyoming’s traditional water rights.
- A proponent of hunting and wildlife protection, and a personal commitment to habitat conservation.
- Has implemented land or resource conservation practices on their property with the WSGLT or a similar organization.
Past recipients are: Dennis Sun–2008; John Lunt–2009; Joe Glode–2010; Jim Chant–2011, Bob Budd–2012, Mike Healy–2013, Bobbie Frank–2014; Alan Barnett–2015; Patrick O’Toole–2016; Jim Wilson–2017; Kermit Brown–2018; and Albert Sommers–2019
Submissions are due by May 15. Please direct questions to Tate Smith at 307-772-8751 or tate@wsgalt.org.
