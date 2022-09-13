acton-crawford-zLJgfG2tSwA-unsplash.jpg

The National Grain and Feed Association urged leaders of railroads and rail labor unions to remain at the negotiating table and commit to reaching an agreement by Sept. 16 to avoid a nationwide rail shutdown.

“A rail stoppage on Sept. 16 would hit right as the fall harvest accelerates in many parts of the United States,” said NGFA President and CEO Mike Seyfert in a Sept. 12 letter. “The economic damages across the food and agricultural supply chain would be swift and severe.”

