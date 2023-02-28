Russell Isaacs inspects the nozzles

Oklahoma producer Russell Isaacs inspects the nozzles on his pivot irrigation ahead of the 2023 season. Isaacs said PhytoGen® W3FE varieties help him maximize available water in his cotton-corn rotation.

Producers in the Oklahoma Panhandle and southern Kansas are penciling better profits on their irrigated acres with newer cotton varieties. Find out how these producers are maximizing return on investment, especially on irrigated acres, with cotton in their rotation.

Until about six years ago, Russell Isaacs primarily planted his irrigated acres to a corn-wheat rotation like many farmers in the Oklahoma Panhandle. Then he began looking at cotton as a way to better utilize the water available in his area.

