Ag Processing Inc., an Omaha, Nebraska-based cooperative, has announced plans to build a state-of-the-art soybean processing plant near David City, Nebraska. The facility will have the capacity to process over 50 million bushels of soybeans per year.
AGP’s Chairman of the Board Lowell Wilson stated, “The soybean processing industry is experiencing tremendous growth and we believe a facility in east central Nebraska is strategically located to serve our cooperative members and their farmer-owners. Maintaining a strong cooperative system is vital to agricultural producers and our rural communities.”
“We have carefully evaluated this opportunity and are confident this investment will generate solid returns for our membership and benefit producers throughout the region,” stated Chris Schaffer, AGP’s CEO. “Domestic and global demand for soybean meal and soybean oil continues to grow. The David City location will also improve the company’s ability to market soybean meal to the Pacific Rim through AGP’s export terminal in Aberdeen, Washington. AGP is currently considering investments that will significantly increase our export capabilities to meet the expected growth in domestic protein supply.”
The project is expected to create over 60 well-paying jobs.
AGP expects operations to begin in 2025. Company officials noted that final construction decisions and timeline are contingent on negotiations with state and local officials regarding economic development incentives, required infrastructure improvements, utility services, and regulatory considerations.
AGP has primary operations as a major United States soybean processor-refiner producing and marketing soybean meal, refined soybean oil, and biodiesel. AGP businesses also include agricultural product trading in domestic and international markets and numerous U.S. grain elevator operations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.