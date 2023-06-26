Sweet & Salty Pretzel Cookies

(Photo by Angie Sutton.)

The Sugar Association recently released findings from a consumer survey demonstrating consumers remain interested in knowing where real sugar comes from and how much of it they can eat.

“This survey confirms a growing trend of consumers are looking for accurate, meaningful information about nutrition, including how much sugar fits into a balanced diet,” Sugar Association President and CEO Courtney Gaine, PhD, RD said. “The past decade has brought a loud and confusing dialogue around sugar, and it is clear consumers are looking for less noise and more practical information and guidance. The narrative that is out there has had a profound impact on consumers—making it difficult to counter with actual data. For example, USDA data show added sugars consumption is down about 30 percent since 2000. However, when asked, the majority of consumers don’t believe we consume less sugar than we did 20 years ago. This is the challenge we are up against; however, these findings are reassuring that consumers are open and eager to engage in this dialogue and learn more about the facts surrounding sugar.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.