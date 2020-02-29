Farmers have always chosen Pioneer for agronomic expertise, local service and industry-leading products. The latest update to the Pioneer Seeds app takes those services to the next level.
As farmers are cleaning up their shops, Pioneer is cleaning up their smart phones by consolidating the suite of Pioneer digital tools into one app—the Pioneer Seeds app. The Pioneer Seeds app is designed to complement the in-season service and support Pioneer is known for, ensuring maximum performance through integrated knowledge and actionable insights.
Pioneer is building on the success of the revolutionary Yield Estimator tool that launched in August 2019. Now farmers can quickly snap a picture of the Pioneer brand seeds bag tag to receive:
Complete product profile;
Trait scores;
Best management strategies; and
Recommended planter settings.
“Agriculture is complicated enough already,” said Jeremy Groeteke, U.S. Pioneer Digital Ag Lead. “The new and improved Pioneer Seeds app is a refreshingly easy way to manage and track what matters most in your operation. These new tools provide on-the go access to product knowledge and operational field data, which help farmers maximize genetic potential.”
Growers also can optimize seeding rates on their phone or tablet. The Pioneer Seeds app leverages the extensive Pioneer agronomy research database to provide seeding rate recommendations for economic and agronomic conditions.
To get started, download the app and leverage the basic features. To experience the next level of management, meet with your local Pioneer sales representative, who can help develop your field-by-field plans so you can access information on the app for the 2020 planting season. Download the Pioneer Seeds app in the Apple App Store or on Google Play.
