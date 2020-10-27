The pesticide safety education program at New Mexico State University is now offering workshops two ways online.
Pesticide applicators may earn continuing education units by attending a webinar series or pre-recorded presentations.
The five-part webinar series will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Wednesday, beginning Oct. 28. The session will be hosted by NMSU Cooperative Extension Service and presented by Extension specialists and New Mexico Department of Agriculture specialists.
To register, visit pesticide.nmsu.edu. Two CEUs per week are available for participation.
Session topics will include the following:
• Oct. 28: “Rangeland IPM and Rodent Control Part 1,” presented by Casey Sparkman, NMSU Extension range specialist, and Sam Smallidge, NMSU Extension wildlife specialist.
• Nov. 4: “Yard and Garden,” presented by Marisa Thompson, NMSU Extension urban horticulture specialist, and Carol Sutherland, NMSU Extension entomologist.
• Nov. 11: “Irrigated pasture,” presented by Mark Marsalis, NMSU Extension forage specialist, and Jane Breen Pierce, NMSU Extension entomologist.
• Nov. 18: “IPM for urban and small farms and rodent control, Part 2,” presented by Smallidge and Amanda Skidmore, NMSU Extension integrated pest management specialist.
• Dec. 2: “Pesticide management,” presented by Steve Baca, NMDA pesticide compliance program manager, and Cary Hamilton, NMSU Extension IR-4 Program.
Eight pre-recorded presentations for one CEU credit each are available on the pesticide safety education website.
“A person can pick the sessions that are appropriate for their needs,” Lujan said. “They can access the training at their convenience up until Nov. 15.”
To access the sessions, visit pesticide.nmsu.edu, click on upcoming workshops and follow the directions.
