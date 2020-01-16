Are you interested in learning about organic farming and production? As an attendee of this year’s New Mexico Organic Farming Conference, you will have the opportunity to connect with organic farmers, ranchers and researchers and gain insight from their experiences and expertise.
Over 300 participants are expected to attend the Southwest’s largest organic gathering Feb. 21 and 22 at Hotel Albuquerque at Old Town, located at 800 Rio Grande Blvd. Northwest in Albuquerque.
The annual conference will focus on organic production and networking opportunities and will include over 30 session tracks on topics including watershed, soil health, cover crops, pests, pollinators, grant resources, next generation farmers and much more.
Attendees can also expect a showcase of organic goods offered by exhibitors, an organic luncheon and demonstrations by the New Mexico Chile Pepper Institute and the New Mexico State University Agricultural Science Center.
Keynote speakers include Chef Fernando Ruiz and New Mexico farmer John Sedillo, both of whom will share their individual experiences within the agriculture industry focusing on topics including food and regenerative practices.
New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte will provide the welcome address.
Registration, hotel information and a tentative schedule of events is available at www.nmofc.org. The deadline to reserve a hotel room at the conference venue is Monday, Jan. 20.
For more information, contact Sage Faulkner at sagefaulkner@yahoo.com or 505-490-2822, or visit www.nmofc.org.
