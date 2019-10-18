Pecan production in New Mexico is forecast at a record high 97 million pounds, which is a 6% increase from 2018. The forecast was included in the October 2019 Crop Production Report recently released by the United States Department of Agriculture-National Agricultural Statistics Service.
Georgia’s forecast is second in the nation at 76 million pounds, followed by Texas at 47 million pounds.
New Mexico produced 91.1 million pounds of pecans in 2018.
Pecan production in the United States overall is expected to increase this year by 21%, with the forecast being 281 million pounds.
Visit www.nass.usda.gov to view a full copy of the October 2019 Crop Production report.
