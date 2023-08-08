Southern root-knot nematode is a major problem for Southern soybean farmers. In fact, researchers ranked it as the No. 2 threat to the southern soybean crop in 2022, costing farmers more than 13 million bushels that year.

vcsPRAsset_3666759_373513_59845545-c09c-49ae-b316-2a2689638afb_0.jpg

Field crop mapping of SRK shows soybean farmers in Delta and Southeast counties should be on alert for infestations. (Graph courtesy of The SCN Coalition.)

In an effort to increase awareness about the pest, researchers have, for the first time, mapped the distribution of SRK in field crops (any field that might someday rotate to soybeans) by county across the continental United States.

