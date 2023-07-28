07.18.23 - DeLong Agricultural Maritime Export Facility Grand Opening at Port Milwaukee 3.jpeg

Port Milwaukee The DeLong Company, Inc celebrates grand opening of Agricultural Maritime Export Facility. (Photo by Pat A. Robinson.)

Officials of Port Milwaukee and The DeLong Co., Inc. recently celebrated the grand opening of the $40-million Agricultural Maritime Export Facility. They were joined by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, and federal, state, and local officials to welcome the single largest investment in the port since the 1950s.

The facility, located on the west side of Jones Island, will be one of the first on the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence Seaway system to handle various agricultural commodities via truck, rail and international vessel, including dried distillers grains with solubles, a high-nutrient animal feed supplement derived as a byproduct of ethanol refining.

07.18.23 - DeLong Agricultural Maritime Export Facility Grand Opening at Port Milwaukee 2.jpeg

(Photo by Pat A. Robinson.)

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.