The Kansas Department of Agriculture has announced the result of the elections held for the state’s five grain commodity commissions—corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers and wheat—in districts four, five and six in the central region of the state.
Kansas Corn Commission
District Four: Mike Brzon, Republic County;
District Five: Terrance Vinduskam, Marion County; and
District Six: Kent Moore, Pratt County.
Kansas Grain Sorghum Commission
District Four: Stephen Bigge, Rooks County; and
District Six: Max Tjaden, Sedgwick County.
Kansas Soybean Commission
District Four: Ronald Ohlde, Washington County;
District Five: Keith Miller, Barton County; and
District Six: Dennis Gruenbacher, Sedgwick County.
Kansas Sunflower Commission
No candidates ran for commissioner in districts four, five, or six. The Kansas Sunflower Commission will appoint these positions.
Kansas Wheat Commission
District Four: Michael McClellan, Rooks County;
District Five: Doug Keesling, Rice County; and
District Six: Martin Kerschen, Sedgwick County.
For more information on the new commissioners, please visit the KDA website at www.agriculture.ks.gov/CommodityCommissions. Commissioners serve three-year terms and the terms will commence on April 1, 2020.
