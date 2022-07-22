NPCorbetScientific_wordmark-brandmark_white-452x41.png

Hydrovant-fA, a new activator-sticker technology from Corbet Scientific, Jackson, Wyoming, offers a first-of-its-kind technology for row crops, Hydrovant-fA enhances the performance of crop inputs, including herbicides, liquid fertilizers, and bio-stimulants.

When tank mixed, Hydrovant-fA creates a dynamic coating to hold pesticides and fertilizers in place, optimizing the effectiveness of inputs while still allowing water and carbon dioxide to flow through to the plant. It is also a safe and gentle product that has never caused phytotoxicity in any trial on any crop or in any climate.

