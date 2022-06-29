Hydrovant-fA, a new activator-sticker technology from Corbet Scientific, Jackson, Wyoming, offers a first-of-its-kind technology for row crops, Hydrovant-fA enhances the performance of crop inputs, including herbicides, liquid fertilizers, and bio-stimulants.
When tank mixed, Hydrovant-fA creates a dynamic coating to hold pesticides and fertilizers in place, optimizing the effectiveness of inputs while still allowing water and carbon dioxide to flow through to the plant. It is also a safe and gentle product that has never caused phytotoxicity in any trial on any crop or in any climate.
Cornell University research demonstrated that Hydrovant-fA increased retention of bifenthrin insecticide on corn leaves by 35% to 45% following a series of artificial rainfall events, compared to leaves sprayed with bifenthrin only. The research also revealed that Hydrovant-fA significantly increases the presence of bifenthrin in and on both dry and wet corn leaves.
Replicated research trials conducted by AgroCientifica in Argentina showed that when Hydrovant-fA is added to leading commercial glyphosate formulations, the treatments provided more than 95% control against key grass and broadleaf weeds, compared to 68% control for glyphosate alone at 40 days after application.
For more information, see a representative or visit www.corbetscientific.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.