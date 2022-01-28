Syngenta Seeds, Downers Grove, Illinois, unveiled new data from the 2021 harvest, indicating the NK Field Forged series outperformed the competition with higher yields. After a demanding growing season that tar spot, high corn rootworm pressure, damaging winds, Dakota droughts and Mississippi floods made even more challenging, the NK seed brand’s success at harvest is proving why it’s the fastest growing seed brand in the United States.
The Field Forged series is a lineup of corn hybrids and soybean varieties that combines proven performers and elite newcomers. This line of products maximizes profit potential through a diverse genetic toolbox designed to help growers tackle various field challenges and conditions―and it’s delivering on that promise in the field.
NK corn hybrids have proven their success with impressive harvest numbers.
“We’ve seen strong consistency in NK corn performance throughout the U.S.,” said Joe Bollman, NK corn product manager. “I’ve been getting almost daily calls and emails about its success, especially against tar spot in comparison with competitors. It’s more proof that we are the fastest growing seed brand for a reason.”
Corn growers have also faced heavy corn rootworm pressure and damaging winds, but NK genetics have also helped growers fight those adversities.
“Products with the Agrisure Duracade trait have been strong tools to assist growers in managing their corn rootworm threat, and this harvest season has been yet another proof point in that conversation,” Bollman said.
NK soybeans also have shown impressive yields.
“This year’s soybean harvest progressed nicely,” said Eric Miller, NK soybean product marketing manager. “We’re very excited with the yields growers saw in the fields, specifically when it comes to the effects of our proprietary field-proven genetics launched this year with the Field Forged series.”
“NK is the first in the field to offer leading traits such as Enlist E3 and XtendFlex on our own, exclusive genetics,” Miller said, “and these genetics have performed really well compared with our competitors in the harvest season.”
Miller is particularly impressed with Enlist E3 soybean varieties NK14-W6E3, NK22-C4E3 and NK37-V4E3S for optimal yield results, as well as NK17-M2XF, NK25-C9XF and NK44-J4XFS XtendFlex varieties.
To learn more about NK, contact a see a representative or visit www.NKSeeds.com. To learn more about the Field Forged Series, visit www.NKFieldForged.com.
