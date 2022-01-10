The 37th annual Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will be held Feb. 24 and 25 in Kearney at the Holiday Inn Convention Center, 110 Second Ave.
The two-day conference will feature over 20 workshop sessions where attendees will learn how to better manage risk, improve their farms and ranches and become more successful operators and business partners. Three keynote speakers will address the conference over both days.
Katie Dilse, a North Dakota farmer and national speaker, will open the conference with a keynote on the importance of work that women in agriculture do every day. Dilse was named one of the Top 40 under 40 by Business Watch magazine for her professional development, community contributions and influential voice.
Carey Portell, an author and cattle farmer located in mid-Missouri who will close the first day, will speak about how she has overcome barriers after a fatal drunk-driving crash and is now thriving with disabilities.
Maggie Holub, a Nebraska crop farmer, will speak on Feb. 25, telling her story of returning to the farm after her father passed away. She will discuss balancing the farm, fitness and a full-time career with Farm Credit Services of America.
“We are excited to be hosting the conference in person this year,” said Jessica Groskopf, director of the Nebraska Women in Agriculture program. “While we are thankful that we could meet online last year, it just can’t replace the face-to-face interaction that makes this conference so great.”
Registration for the conference will open on Jan. 4, on the Nebraska Women in Agriculture website, wia.unl.edu. The cost to attend is $150 for participants who register on or before Wednesday, Feb. 9. Registration increases to $175 on Thursday, Feb. 10. Scholarships are available for students, and more information about applying can be found on the conference website.
Since 1985, Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture program has sought to provide educational opportunities for all Nebraska women interested in developing agricultural management skills, through unbiased, research-based education. The program provides leadership, learning experiences, support and networking avenues to empower women to compete and survive in this challenging and complex industry.
Student scholarships available
The Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference will award up to 15 scholarships to students to attend the 2022 Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference, Feb. 24 and 25, in Kearney.
Any student attending a four-year college/university, two-year college, a vocational/technical school, or a 4-H or FFA member may apply for a scholarship to attend the conference.
Applicants will need to prepare an essay that answers the question: "Why do you want to attend the Nebraska Women in Agriculture Conference?" The essay response is limited to 3,000 characters.
Applications must be submitted online by midnight on Jan. 31. Scholarship recipients will be notified no later than Feb. 7. For more information, and to apply, visit the website.
