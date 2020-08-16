The Nebraska Wheat Board recently held their first quarter meeting in North Platte, Nebraska. The meeting included the swearing in of Rick Dunbar as representative of District 7, updates from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a strategic planning discussion and the election of this year’s chair and vice chair.
Bob Delsing of Hemingford, Nebraska, was re-elected as chair of the NWB for the 2020-2021 year. Mark Knobel of Fairbury, Nebraska, was re-elected as the vice chair of the NWB for 2020-2021.
Bob and Mark will serve in their positions through June of 2021. They are responsible for representing Nebraska on the U.S. Wheat Associates Board of Directors by voting on important matters to the industry. NWB’s Executive Director Royce Schaneman concludes, “Nebraska wheat producers are in good hands with Bob and Mark in leadership positions. They will work to improve both global and domestic markets for wheat.”
