This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board will be seeking farmer-leaders to represent fellow soybean farmers in Districts 5, 7 and the at-large position.
Soybean farmers who reside in counties that are up for election in 2023 will receive ballots and candidate information regarding NSB’s election process via direct mail. The NSB at-large position is open to all soybean farmers in Nebraska and will be elected by the sitting board members at the June board meeting.
The following districts are up for election this year:
• District 5: Cass, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, and Richardson;
• District 7: Adams, Buffalo, Clay, Franklin, Hall, Kearney, Nuckolls and Webster; and
• At-Large: All counties in Nebraska.
Qualified candidates include those who are a resident of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, reside in the district where election is being held, have been a soybean farmer in Nebraska for at least the previous five years and have submitted a NSB candidacy petition.
To apply for candidacy in District 5, 7 or the at-large position you must:
• Obtain a NSB candidacy petition by contacting NSB’s interim executive director, Lois Ronhovde at 402-432-5720 or lois@nebraskasoybeans.org.
• Complete the petition and collect the signatures of 50 soybean farmers in your district.
• Return such petition to the NSB office on or before April 14.
