This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board will be seeking farmer-leaders to represent fellow soybean farmers in Districts 5, 7 and the at-large position.

Soybean farmers who reside in counties that are up for election in 2023 will receive ballots and candidate information regarding NSB’s election process via direct mail. The NSB at-large position is open to all soybean farmers in Nebraska and will be elected by the sitting board members at the June board meeting.

