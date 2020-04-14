The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association announced plans for sorghum hybrid and test plots across the state in 2020. NeSPA will once again sponsor a sorghum hybrid plot near Trenton, Nebraska. The plot will be administered and hosted by NGSB Chairman, Mike Baker. NeSPA will also sponsor a food-grade and organic sorghum-only plot in Madison County.
The Madison County plot will be administered by United Sorghum Checkoff Program and NGSB board member, Klint Stewart. The hybrid plots will include varieties from several seed company partners, including the newly labeled Advanta IGrowth herbicide-resistant sorghum lines. IGrowth is the first herbicide-resistant sorghum technology to be labeled by the Environmental Protection Agency in the United States.
Sorghum has also partnered with University of Nebraska Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist, Dr. Cody Creech, to test sorghum varieties as part of The University of Nebraska State Variety Testing Program. SVTP plots will be located across the state, near Sidney, Grant, Clay Center, and Lincoln. The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board will once again support and participate in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Testing Ag Performance Solutions program, administered by Mr. Chuck Burr and his team near North Platte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.