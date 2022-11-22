The number of farm operations incorporating sorghum into their cropping systems has increased dramatically since 2020. In fact, sorghum acres in Nebraska increased by 99% in that short two-year period.
The reasons for the renewed interest in grain sorghum are many including favorable market prices, lower input costs, climatological stresses and new understanding of the benefits of sorghum in restoring soil biology and breaking up compaction layers.
