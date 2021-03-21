The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association announced plans for sorghum hybrid test plots across the state in 2021. NeSPA will once again sponsor a sorghum hybrid plot near Trenton, Nebraska. The plot will be administered and hosted by NGSB Chairman Mike Baker. NeSPA will also sponsor a food-grade and organic sorghum-only plot in Madison County. The Madison County plot will be administered by United Sorghum Checkoff Program and NGSB board member Klint Stewart. In Southeast Nebraska, NeSPA will sponsor a hybrid plot near Sterling. The plot will be administered by NeSPA Board Treasurer Jim Erickson. The hybrid plots will include varieties from several seed company partners, including new herbicide-resistant sorghum lines.
Sorghum has also partnered with University of Nebraska Dryland Cropping Systems Specialist, Cody Creech, to test sorghum varieties as part of the University of Nebraska State Variety Testing Program. SVTP plots will be located across the state, near Sidney, Grant, Clay Center, and Lincoln. The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board will once again support and participate in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Testing Ag Performance Solutions program, administered by Chuck Burr and his team near North Platte.
“Sorghum has been a reliable option in crop rotations across the state for many years,” Creech said in a statement. “When rainfall or irrigation is limited, sorghum is one of the most water efficient options a producer could use. The University of Nebraska State Variety Testing Program is committed to providing reliable and unbiased yield data from the diverse growing regions of the state to assist producers in their planting decisions. We are grateful for the support and assistance offered by the NGSB.”
“Nebraska boasts vast climatological diversity from east to west. Nebraska Sorghum is excited to expand our NeSPA hybrid plots across the state in 2021,” NeSPA and NGSB Executive Director, Nate Blum, stated. “The partnership with University of Nebraska Extension will also provide valuable information as we optimize the sorghum variety information that Nebraska growers rely on as they make decisions to maximize revenues on their farms.”
