The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board has scheduled a meeting for March 20 at the Ramada Midtown, 2503 South Locust Street, Grand Island. The meeting will convene at 9 a.m.
The meeting is open to the public. Time will be allowed at the start of the meeting to receive public comment to offer input to Board programs. A copy of the agenda is available by emailing sorghum.board@nebraska.gov or by calling the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board at 402-471-4276.
The seven sorghum farmers serving on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administer the check-off assessed on all grain sorghum sold in the state. The board’s annual budget is allocated to the areas of research, market development, and education.
