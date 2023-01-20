Neb Sorghum Leadership Change.jpg

The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and Executive Director Nate Blum have announced that the organization will undergo a change in leadership in early 2023. Blum has served as executive director since February 2019. He has overseen the doubling of growth in sorghum acres in Nebraska, built robust digital branding, and made available on-demand producer and consumer content during his time at the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board.

“Working for Nebraska’s sorghum producers has been an outstanding honor these past four years,” Blum said. “I am proud of the work we have done together to advance opportunities for diversified cropping and economic systems on farms across the state.”

