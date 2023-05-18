The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will host a second, two-day Nebraska Soil Health School sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service. The event will begin on June 27 at the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center, 402 West State Farm Rd., North Platte from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The program will continue June 28 from 8 a.m. concluding at 12:30 p.m.
The Nebraska Soil Health Schools are designed to build upon soil-related knowledge and practices for producers, ag professionals, UNL faculty and students, USDA NRCS employees and others. Attendees will hear talks on fundamental soil principles, carbon markets and the latest soil health practices paired with hands-on opportunities and demonstrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.