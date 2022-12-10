Nebraska Sorghum Executive Director Nate Blum represented Nebraska Grain Sorghum producers at the opening ceremony of the International Year of Millet. In March of 2022, the United Nations General Assembly voted to designate 2023 as the International Year of Millet. The IYM opened with a ceremony at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Sheikh Zayed Centre in Rome.
Sorghum production in Nebraska has grown alongside the demand for the climate-smart grain. Per the most recent data from the National Ag Statistics Service, the state is now the fourth largest producer of sorghum at nearly 300,000 acres in 2022. Nebraska trails only Kansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Sorghum acres in 2022 showed a 99% increase since the 2020 planting season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.