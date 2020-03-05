Nebraska growers, dealers, and processors held 4.0 million hundredweight of potatoes in storage on Feb. 1, according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Current stocks represent 42% of the 2019 production. Total stocks are defined as all potatoes on hand, regardless of use, including those that will be lost through future shrinkage and dumping. Comparing stocks by type, Russets accounted for 38% of the total, down from 40% in 2019. Round whites were 59% of the total, up from 58% in 2019.
