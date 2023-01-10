The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network invites farm operators and agronomists from across the state to the 2023 research results update meetings beginning Feb. 15.
Meetings will provide valuable crop production-related information from on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty. These research projects cover products, practices and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.
“This is a unique program—attendees will have an opportunity to hear directly from the farmers who conducted on-farm research in 2022,” said Laura Thompson, Nebraska Extension educator and director of the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network.
In 2022, Nebraska farmers and agronomists conducted over 80 on-farm research studies across the state ranging from Richardson County in the southeast to Box Butte County in the northwest. These meetings are an opportunity to learn from these farmers and network with other innovative producers.
Meetings begin at 9 a.m. local time with check-in and refreshments beginning 30 minutes before the meeting starts. The meetings are free but pre-registration is required for everyone attending for meal planning purposes. Register online.
Meeting locations include:
Feb. 15 — Alliance, Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone, Alliance, Nebraska
Feb. 15 — York, Holthus Convention Center, 3130 Holen Ave., York, Nebraska
Feb. 16 — Beatrice, Holiday Inn, 4005 N 6th St., Beatrice, Nebraska
Feb. 17 — Fremont, Dodge County Extension Office, 1206 W 23rd St., Fremont, Nebraska
March 1 — North Platte, West Central Research, Extension, and Education Center (WCREEC), 402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte, Nebraska
March 2 — Kearney, Buffalo County Extension Office, 1400 E. 34th Street (Fair Grounds), Kearney, Nebraska
“A wide variety of research projects were completed in 2022 including cover crops, variable rate seeding, starter fertilizer, biological products, seed treatments, variable rate nitrogen management and more. Our goal is to produce a variety of reliable, research-based information that is directly applicable to farmers,” Thompson said.
The complimentary meal and a copy of the 2022 research results book are provided thanks to sponsorship of the Nebraska Corn Board, Nebraska Corn Growers Association, Nebraska Soybean Board and Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.
CCA credits are applied for and pending approval.
The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network is a statewide, on-farm research program that addresses critical farmer production, profitability and natural resources questions. Growers take an active role in the on-farm research project sponsored by Nebraska Extension in partnership with the Nebraska Corn Growers Association, the Nebraska Corn Board, the Nebraska Soybean Checkoff, and the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.
For more information or to register by phone, please contact Taylor Lexow, Nebraska On-Farm Research program coordinator, at 402-245-2222. For general inquiries about the Nebraska On-Farm Research Network, contact Laura Thompson, extension educator, at 402-245-2224.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.