Photo by Laura Thompson.

The Nebraska On-Farm Research Network invites farm operators and agronomists from across the state to the 2023 research results update meetings beginning Feb. 15.

Meetings will provide valuable crop production-related information from on-farm research projects conducted on Nebraska farms by Nebraska farmers in partnership with University of Nebraska faculty. These research projects cover products, practices and new technologies that impact farm productivity and profitability.

