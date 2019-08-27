The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board will host four workshops for new and returning sorghum producers, educators, and industry partners in September. The workshops will provide pertinent information in regard to the harvesting and marketing of grain sorghum. Each workshop will last approximately 2 hours. Workshop participants are encouraged to bring a bag lunch. Refreshments will be provided.
The workshops will begin with a brief introduction by Nate Blum, Executive Director of the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board followed by a 45-minute presentation on grain sorghum harvesting tips and tricks by Lucas Haag, agronomist at Kansas State University. United Sorghum Checkoff Program Regional Marketing Director Zach Simon will provide a presentation on direct marketing. Workshops will be presented in Nebraska City, Norfolk, McCook, and Kearney.
“Supporting new and returning sorghum growers in Nebraska is of critical importance.” Blum said. “The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board is committed to offering every tool available to producers as they prepare for harvest following a very difficult planting season.”
A full schedule of workshops can be found below. Workshops will also be live-streamed via the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board Facebook page.
The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administers the checkoff on sorghum sold in the state. The board’s funds are invested in programs of international and domestic market development, research, policy development, and producer and consumer education.
