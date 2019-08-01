The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association launched a new website. The redesigned website includes links to valuable producer and consumer resources, as well as digital and social media content for the organizations.
“Providing access to resources for sorghum growers and consumers in Nebraska is a foundational component of our mission at the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board. At the same time, Nebraska sorghum producers deserve accessible means by which to access their legislative and policy voice in the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association. Our new website, www.nebraskasorghum.org is intuitively designed to provide ease of access to those who depend on our organizations for education, promotion, research, and advocacy,” stated Executive Director Nate Blum.
Blum continued, “Coinciding with the unveiling of our new website, the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board is excited to announce the creation of the “Sorghum Army” campaign. Sorghum is a tough and versatile crop. Drought resistant and heat tolerant, adding sorghum to cropping systems conserves water and provides benefits to soil health and disrupting disease and pest cycles.”
“Sorghum is also gluten-free, low on the glycemic index, rich in antioxidants, and is a gmo-free crop. Traits that are important to modern consumers across myriad markets. Whether as an input in biofuels and bioplastics, livestock feed, pet food, or as a luxury culinary product, opportunities for sorghum are abundant.”
“The “Sergeant Sorghum” character featured in the “Sorghum Army” campaign encapsulates this toughness in a way that appeals to both producers and consumers who are concerned with water sustainability and the healthy qualities attributed to sorghum. The term “Army” is used figuratively to denote the common purpose shared between consumers and producers in this regard. He will be featured on the NBSG website and promotional materials available to growers and the general public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.