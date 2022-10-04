unnamed(3).jpg

Nebraska Food for Health Center scientists from the Schnable and Benson labs including (left to right) Dr. Chenyong Miao, Dr. Qinnan "Bob" Yang, Dr. Zhikai Liang, and Dr. Mallory Van Haute examine sorghum plants at the Greenhouse Innovation Center on the University of Nebraska's campus. (Courtesy photo.)

Each of us walks around with trillions of living microbes in our gut. Our diet shapes the kinds and abundance of microbes living in our gut which are connected to our health and well-being. But as scientists learn more and more about which microbes are associated positive and negative impacts on human health, a key question has remained unanswered: "How do we change our own microbiomes?"

The answer may be in the food we eat. Different foods, made from different crops contain a variety of fibers, polyphenols and other natural compounds that can influence the abundance of different microbes within the human gut. Increasing our fiber intake by consuming whole grains vs food made from refined flour is one example. But what if different grains have different effects on our guts?

unnamed(4).jpg

Diverse sorghum lines from around the globe growing in Lincoln, Nebraska, as part of the Schnable Lab's ongoing research into the genes controlling differences in both agronomic performance and food quality traits. (Courtesy photo.)
unnamed(5).jpg

White and brown sorghum flour samples. Brown flour varieties with intact versions of both the Tan1 and Tan2 genes stimulated the growth of a set of beneficial gut microbes. (Courtesy photos.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.