Nebraska Extension is offering its first ever Crops Practicum in 2020. The Nebraska Crops Practicum is a hands-on educational program that highlights research, techniques and technologies used in agricultural research, pest management and sustainable agriculture while encouraging best management practices to improve farm efficiency and profitability.
Extension educators, Extension specialists, and ag industry representatives will present on a number of different topics that will encourage participants to incorporate best management practices into their operation to increase farm efficiency and profitability. This multi-session program begins in April and concludes in August. Participation at all sessions is required to complete the program.
This program is open to Women in Ag participants (producers, industry professionals, students, etc.) who wish to learn more about techniques, tools and technology used in agricultural research and how these tools can increase efficiency and profitability in row-cropping operations. All classes will take place at the West Central Research Extension & Education Center (402 W. State Farm Road, North Platte, NE 69101). Cost to attend is $600 per person. Online registration can be completed at https://wia.unl.edu. Class size is limited to 25 participants to facilitate discussion. Registration ends March 5th.
For more information contact Sarah Sivits (sarah.sivits@unl.edu; 308-324-5501) or Kat Caswell (kcaswell2@unl.edu; 308-345-3390).
