The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting Nov. 25 and 26 at The Cornhusker Marriott, 333 South 13th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska.
The Board will hold a joint Nebraska Corn Growers Association and Nebraska Corn Board meeting the afternoon of Nov. 25. The following day, Nov. 26, the Nebraska Corn Board will meet to address regular board business. The meeting is open to the public and will provide an opportunity for public discussion. A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, PO Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509, sending an email to nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.
The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of ½-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.
