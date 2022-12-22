Screen Shot 2022-12-22 at 9.54.29 AM.png

Notice is hereby given that the terms for three members of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board will expire June 30, 2023, and Nebraska’s corn checkoff program is seeking candidates to petition for those districts. The open positions represent Districts 2, 3 and the board’s at large director.

District 2 includes the counties of Thayer, Fillmore, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster, Franklin, and Adams. District 3 includes the counties of York, Polk, Hamilton, and Merrick. The at large director represents all counties in Nebraska

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.