Notice is hereby given that the terms for three members of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board will expire June 30, 2023, and Nebraska’s corn checkoff program is seeking candidates to petition for those districts. The open positions represent Districts 2, 3 and the board’s at large director.
District 2 includes the counties of Thayer, Fillmore, Clay, Nuckolls, Webster, Franklin, and Adams. District 3 includes the counties of York, Polk, Hamilton, and Merrick. The at large director represents all counties in Nebraska
Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, reside in an open district, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing corn in Nebraska for a period of five years and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn. Board members who currently represent these districts are also eligible to re-petition.
Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board at 245 Fallbrook Blvd. Suite 204, Lincoln, Nebraska, 68521; by calling 402-471-2676 or emailing ncb.info@nebraska.gov. A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. The at large position must have 50 signatures from farmers throughout the state of Nebraska. All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5 p.m. central time on May 19, 2023. Faxed copies do not qualify.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.