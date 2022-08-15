The Nebraska Corn Board, Lincoln, Nebraska, has hired Jill Parrent as director of communications, Rachael Whitehair as the director of innovation and stewardship and Payton Schaneman as director of market development.
Parrent will lead state communication efforts including the Communications Committee, branding consistency, working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders, and developing communications campaigns. She will organize and manage promotions and outreach efforts at in-person events throughout the state. Prior to joining the Nebraska Corn Board, Parrent spent time in commodity communications for the Illinois Soybean Board. Parent is a graduate in agricultural communications from Iowa State University.
As the director of innovation and stewardship, Whitehair will manage the Nebraska Corn Board’s projects and priorities focused on efficient crop production innovation, new use research and development, and stewardship initiatives that support the board’s strategic vision—Enhancing demand. Adding value. Ensuring sustainability.
Whitehair will oversee the board’s research funding program and seeks to advance the board’s sustainability and stewardship. An Iowa State University graduate of dual degrees, Whitehair has a bachelor’s in biology with minors in agronomy and animal ecology, and a master’s in agricultural education specializing in adult Extension education.
Schaneman will work on behalf of the state’s corn farmers to contribute to the mission of the Nebraska corn checkoff, which is to promote the value of corn, and will work with farmers and industry partners to strengthen demand by fostering and building relationships with local, national and international partners.
Originally from Denton, Nebraska, Schaneman is a graduate of agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was an intern with the U.S. Grains Council in Washington, D.C. He assisted with the organization with programs and trade teams, including the Mexican yellow corn and white corn teams.
