The Nebraska Corn Board, Lincoln, Nebraska, has hired Jill Parrent as director of communications, Rachael Whitehair as the director of innovation and stewardship and Payton Schaneman as director of market development.

Parrent will lead state communication efforts including the Communications Committee, branding consistency, working collaboratively with internal and external stakeholders, and developing communications campaigns. She will organize and manage promotions and outreach efforts at in-person events throughout the state. Prior to joining the Nebraska Corn Board, Parrent spent time in commodity communications for the Illinois Soybean Board. Parent is a graduate in agricultural communications from Iowa State University.

