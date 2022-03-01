National Association of Wheat Growers Vice President and Paterson, Washington, farmer Nicole Berg testified in front of the House Agriculture Committee. On March 1 the committee held a hearing to review the 2018 farm bill with a focus on Title I programs.
Berg highlighted key improvements made during the 2018 farm bill and how those programs work for wheat farmers. During the testimony, Berg noted how ARC and PLC don’t adequately cover the cost of production. Additionally, she acknowledged supply chain issues facing farmers, as well as the cost and availability of inputs that are negatively impacting wheat producers.
"Today’s hearing is timely as NAWG is also evaluating the effectiveness of the farm safety net programs. These programs and how the U.S. Department of Agriculture administers them can be improved in the next Farm Bill. It is important that Congress maintains a strong safety net for farmers given the farm economy’s cyclical nature,” said Vice President Nicole Berg. “Supply chain issues and availability of inputs continue to present challenges for farmers. These challenges include rising prices and availability for fuel, parts, vital equipment, and crop protection tools that allow farmers to continue using climate-smart ag practices like no-till.”
As Congress continues to have hearings and reflect on programs authorized under the 2018 farm bill, the National Association of Wheat Growers looks forward to working with Congress and the industry to help craft the next Farm Bill that works for wheat farmers and all of American agriculture.
