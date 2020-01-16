The National Association of Wheat Growers has announced that it has selected House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Mike Conaway, R-TX, for its “Wheat Leader of the Year Award.” The Wheat Leader of the Year Award is given annually to only one member of Congress and is to be considered the wheat industry’s highest legislative award. The award identifies a member of Congress, regardless of party affiliation, whose philosophy and records demonstrate their commitment to the wellbeing of America’s wheat farmers.
“These past several years, Ranking Member Conaway has strived to be a leading advocate for agriculture and wheat growers,” stated NAWG President and Lavon, Texas, farmer Ben Scholz. “Mike’s office is always willing to discuss wheat issues and advocate for favorable policies for farmers, including their recent efforts to make improvements to the Market Facilitation Program. Representative Conaway is not running for reelection, and with that we view this as a great opportunity to award him for his many years of service to wheat farmers.”
“It’s an honor to be named the National Association of Wheat Growers Wheat Leader of the Year,” stated Representative Mike Conaway, R-TX. “Thanks to America’s farmers, we are blessed with the safest, most affordable, and abundant food and fiber supply in this country. I consider myself very fortunate that I get to go to work on behalf of these dedicated men and women every day.”
Nominees for the Wheat Leader of the Year Award go through an extensive selection process which includes input from NAWG-affiliated state associations, U.S. Wheat Associates and other wheat industry organizations as appropriate. The list is then presented to NAWG’s Domestic and Trade Policy Committee before the Member chosen is voted on by the NAWG Board of Directors. The organization also presents other Members of Congress with its Wheat Advocate Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.