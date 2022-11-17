Reintroduction of deep-rooting native grasses like Big Bluestem and Indiangrass, along with biochar soil amendments and planting more trees in cattle pastures, are part of a proposed strategy to store more carbon in American grasslands.

52488819121_1d4f44b0ca.jpg

Reintroduction of native grasses like Big Bluestem and Indiangrass in areas where tall fescue has been grown for cattle forage will be part of a study on carbon sequestration with the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Climate-SMART program. (U of A System Division of Ag photo.)

The University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture will take part in a program called “Climate-Smart Grasslands: The Root of Agricultural Carbon Markets,” to measure carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas reduction possibilities in American grasslands. The project is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s $2.8 billion Partnership for Climate-SMART Commodities program. SMART stands for “Scaling Mechanisms for Agriculture’s Regenerative Transformation.”

