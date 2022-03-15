Last week, The National Wheat Foundation welcomed Joe Kejr as its new chair. Kejr farms with his son, brother and nephew west of Salina, Kansas, where they raise wheat, corn, soybeans and milo. He has found that raising high quality wheat and segregating it has created more profitability for their farm. Kejr has been president of the Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and served as a legislator on the Kansas House of Representatives for three terms.
Bernard Peterson was elected as vice chair. Peterson is a managing partner in Peterson Farms, a multi-generational grain operation in central Kentucky. The majority of their wheat production is used in the local bourbon industry. They also raise soybeans and corn and operate Loretto Grain. He also served as president of his state Growers’ Association in Kentucky.
Scott Peterson was elected as secretary/treasurer. Peterson farms in southern Idaho with his son-in-law and nephew, where they raise wheat, barley and mustard. He is a CPA and has a master’s degree in accounting from Brigham Young University. Peterson was president of the Idaho Grain Producers Association as well as president of the National Barley Growers Association.
The National Wheat Foundation appreciates the service of outgoing Chair David Cleavinger from Amarillo, Texas, and outgoing board member Randy Marten, who both offered excellent leadership to the board.
Our officers are leading the foundation into bigger and broader roles in research, education and outreach for the wheat industry. The National Wheat Yield Contest is one of the more prominent projects, but the foundation is now working on high yield, high quality, higher profit and nutrition through new, upcoming wheat programs.
“These are exciting times for the foundation and Joe, Bernard and Scott will be great assets to the Foundation. Wheat growers should appreciate them using their time, talents, and experience to improve the wheat industry”, Chandler Goule, executive director of the National Wheat Foundation.
